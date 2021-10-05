Zenobia Shriners hosting COVID vaccine clinic for veterans in Perrysburg

All veterans and spouses are eligible to receive a vaccine.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Zonobia Shriners are hosting a vaccine clinic Wednesday in Perrysburg for veterans.

Spouses and caregivers are also eligible to receive their first dose at the Shriners, located at 8048 Broadstone Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are required.

Participants must be 18 years old or older. There is no charge for the vaccine.

All veterans are eligible regardless of current VA health care enrollment or character of discharge. Veterans should bring their DD Form 214 or NGB-22.