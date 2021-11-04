Governor Mike DeWine urging younger Ohioans to get vaccinated.

Governor Mike DeWine is urging younger Ohioans to get vaccinated. He's also asked local health departments to reach out to high schools and colleges to hold clinics.

MAUMEE, Ohio — In Ohio, there's a push to get teenagers and young adults vaccinated now that eligibility is open for everyone 16 and older.

This comes as cases continue to rise in the Buckeye State specifically in the 20 to 29-year-olds.

Governor Mike DeWine is urging this age group to get vaccinated.

He's also asked local health departments to reach out to high schools, colleges and universities to hold clinics.

WTOL11 spoke to some young adults in line getting their vaccine at the Lucas County Recreation Center and ask why they think their age group should get the shot.

"I think, especially the college ages students, they've kind-of shown that people still get together even though we're not supposed to. So, I think it's even that much more important the people get vaccinated because then there's not people having to do these mass quarantines. There's less of a risk" Lauren Brennecke, a local college student said.