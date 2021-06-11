Yes, even if you're vaccinated you can still get COVID-19

The Columbus Public Health Commissioner says the vaccine is very effective at preventing hospitalization and death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's important to remember, even if you are fully vaccinated, there's still a chance you can get COVID-19.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts says vaccines are very effective in preventing hospitalization and death from the disease. You could still have mild symptoms or an asymptomatic case.

But Dr. Roberts says as of now, they don't think it’s possible for vaccinated individuals to pass along COVID, but they “don’t know that for sure.”

“We still have to be careful and that's why we still have to be cognizant, so stay home if you're sick is really going to be with us forever,” she said. “You don't know if it's a cold, you don't know if it's allergies, you don't know if it's flu, or if it's COVID-19.”