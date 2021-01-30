Wood County Health Department directing limited vaccine supply to seniors facing obstacles getting vaccinated

In February, the Wood County Health Department will focus their limited vaccine supply on seniors who have limited transportation or face other obstacles.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — As the COVID-19 vaccine remains in demand but in limited supply, the Wood County Health Department will be directing vaccines to seniors facing barriers when it comes to accessing the shots.

The health department is working with the Wood County Committee on Aging to target doses to those eligible during Ohio's Phase 1B at an increased risk, who also face obstacles to access the vaccine because of transportation issues or other factors.

This will help ensure that those who may not otherwise be able to obtain the vaccine will receive protection from COVID-19.

Appointment availability through the Wood County Health Department may be limited throughout the next few weeks due to the limited amount of doses they are receiving weekly.

For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.