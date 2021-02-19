Wood County K-12 staff receives COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine doses almost didn't arrive on time for the various clinics held across Wood County, but everything came together as planned.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — One week after Lucas County teachers and staff received their COVID-19 vaccinations, Wood County school employees lined up to do the same.

Staff members at Perrysburg High School are ready to take the next step forward.

"I'm really excited to do my small part to keep my students and the athletes that I coach healthy! And we just want to get the kids back in school," said Andrea Monheim, a school counselor at Perrysburg Junior High School.

"We've been virtual, remote, we were on Zoom, back to virtual, so it's a lot of adjustment. But from my standpoint, it's about the kids" added Ryan DeLauter, a science teacher at Perrysburg High School.

And while everything ran as planned, the vaccine doses almost didn't arrive on time for the various clinics held across Wood County.

Many shipments have been delayed across the country due to the weather.

"So we did have shipment delays this week. We were supposed to get our doses for the school originally on Monday, but we didn't have everything until Wednesday. So fortunately, we had everything in hand," said Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison. "We're keeping tabs on where we want to be we continue to move doses really consistently."

Almost 3,000 teachers and staff members got their shots, along with an additional 300 people in Phase 1B who got the additional available doses.

Typically the WCHD opens their appointments for the following week up on Friday, but this week they will open them on Saturday instead.