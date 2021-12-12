Wood County holding a pediatric vaccine clinic Tuesday

The clinic is taking place at the Commodore Building at 140 East Indiana Ave. in Perrysburg, on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Wood County Health Dept. and Ohio National Guard and Perrysburg Schools will be holding a pediatric vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The clinic was originally primarily set up to administer second doses as a follow-up to previous pediatric clinics.

However, since the approval of booster shots for those over the age of 16, people in that category will also be allowed to register for the event.

Parents are encouraged to register for the event using the ArmorVax app or at ArmorVax.com.

There is no deadline to register.

Parents or guardians must attend the clinic with their child if their child is under 18 and bring a form of identification.

If you have any questions you can send an email to this address: covidsupport@perrysburgschools.net .

Click here to find out about more vaccine clinics in Wood County.