Will young Ohioans get the COVID-19 vaccine?

By the end of March, all Ohio residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the vaccine. But when asked, it was a mix of enthusiasm and uncertainty.

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is opening up quickly in Ohio.

By the end of March, all Ohio residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. But how many plan on getting the shot?

"Absolutely I'm going to get it. I'm going to feel a lot safer going out and traveling hopefully. So yeah, definitely," said Shane Davis.

While the vaccine is a sigh of relief for many people who are most at risk for developing complications from the virus, not all young people feel they need it, mainly because their age group is least impacted medically.

"I really, just personally, I haven't experienced it. I've been doing well, staying to myself and my family and stuff, so I don't necessarily feel the need," said Richard Nickerson, a student at the University of Toledo.

The trouble is, data for the state of Ohio shows a majority of COVID-19 cases are among people ages 20-29, reinforcing the importance of this group getting vaccinated to slow the spread.

"I'm glad we're talking about it a bit in the past, I mean COVID isn't over, people still have it and are being more and more affected by it," said Dr. Brian Kaminski with ProMedica.

Right now in Ohio, the median age for COVID cases is 42.

Come this Friday, everyone over the age of 40 will be eligible for the vaccine.