Two is better than 1 | Why experts say you shouldn't skip your second COVID-19 vaccine dose

If you get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, experts say you shouldn't pass on your second dose.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As of Tuesday, nearly a third of all Ohioans have begun their COVID-19 vaccinations.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines are 90% effective in real-world conditions two weeks after two doses.

But two weeks after just one dose, they're 80% effective.

So we wanted to know how worthwhile a second dose is to stop the virus's spread.

"Simply, better is better," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, ProMedica Vice President of Quality & Patient Safety. "If we can achieve a higher level of effectiveness, we're going to see reduced transmission. We're going to see reduced severe cases and we're going to be better off."

In the state of Ohio, more than 32% of people had gotten at least one shot as of Tuesday. As for completed vaccinations, the number was far lower at 19%. Most people are likely just waiting the few weeks between doses. But if you're considering skipping that second dose entirely, you may want to reconsider.

"We know that it's going to take about 70% to reach that herd immunity level," Kaminski explained. "So why not make our individuals who are choosing to be vaccinated to be as immune as we can make them by getting both doses of the vaccine?"

Kaminski also stressed that vaccine supply soon won't be an issue and the government has already planned for two doses per person for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

That's why many sites make it easy by scheduling your second shot on the spot.