VProject founder weighs in on Gov. DeWine's orders to halt private vaccination sites in the state

Sean Savage understands that the governor needs time to evaluate the pros and cons of having private vaccine sites. Until then, VProject will stand by.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At the end of March, Gov. Mike DeWine's office ordered non-public vaccination sites to be temporary halted for further evaluation.

This means clinics only open to a select group of people have to stop until the governor's office provides further guidance.

"They saw this happening in our community and they hadn't really maybe thought through or provided guidance on it. So I think it's just a little bit of a timeout and take a step back," VProject's founder Sean Savage said.

According to Savage, DeWine has been a good friend to the organization. VProject aims to make vaccinations more accessible and encourage herd immunity by using community leaders to inform and educate on the virus and the vaccine.

Savage understands that the governor needs some time to evaluate the pros and cons of having private vaccine sites.

These orders do impact the VProject, but Savage says they will stand by.

"We'll wait and also we'll be sharing with him our thoughts on the topic. In fact, we have a letter going to him today," Savage said.

The letter will explain how businesses and employers have been reaching out about hosting a site. It will also outline how the sites have been a positive effort in our community.

Savage says at the VProject, they believe the closer you can get vaccinations to people, the more likely they will come out.

"As these employers continue to express an interest, if at some point we do get the green light, we'll be ready to re-engage quickly," he said.

Until then, the organization is waiting for guidance and will continue to educate the community about the facts on the vaccine.