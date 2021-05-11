VProject 'V Days' raising awareness, making vaccination convenient

Events will take place May 10- 16 and include mobile vaccination clinics and performances from The Toledo Symphony.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired April 29, 2021.

Vaccination is a prime way to help reduce the severity of the COVID-19 virus. The vaccination process has gotten an upgrade with the VProject's "V Days."

Starting May 10 – 16, VProject volunteers will be out in the community to help raise awareness during “V Days.” The VProject’s goal is to help vaccinate 70% of Toledo and northwest Ohio and be a model for other cities.

Some of the main events the V-Days celebration are neighborhood canvassing, mobile vaccine units, a 42-hour "vaccinathon," and entertainment from Toledo Symphony musicians at one vaccine pod!

All week long, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department will hold mobile vaccine clinics during V Days with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations, with walk-ins welcome:

Tuesday, May 11 - East Toledo Family Center

Wednesday, May 12- Mayores Senior Center

Thursday, May 13 - Zablocki Recreation Center

Friday, May 14 - Kent Branch Library

Plus, get entertainment while getting vaccinated. On May 13, the Toledo Symphony will perform from 1-3 p.m.

Musicians performing at the Toledo- Lucas County Health Department on Erie Street in downtown are Nancy Lendrim on harp and Cheryl Trace on violin. Walk-ins are welcome at this clinic.

Finally, join Dr. Richard Paat, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and other community partners for a 42-hour vaccinathon from 6 p.m. Friday, May 14 to 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at the Smart Academy School at 617 Western Ave. in Toledo.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered— no 2nd appointment will be necessary. Walk-ins are welcome (perfect for 2nd and 3rd shift workers!) and you may also make an appointment by calling 419-318-2191.

For all this to happen, the VProject is looking for more help.

Volunteers are needed to work in the call center and to canvass the Waite High School neighborhoods in-person.