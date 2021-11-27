Sunday is last day to enter Ohio's second Vax-2-School scholarship

Anyone in Ohio aged 5-25 is able to enter the scholarship incentive program.

If you haven't already registered for the second Vax-2-School scholarship drawings, now is the time to do it!

The scholarship is open to any Ohioan aged 5 to 25 who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Note, if you already registered for the first entry, you do not have to reenter.

Interested parties have until Sunday, November 28, at 11:59 p.m. to enter to win.

This week, 75 of the 150 $10,000 scholarships will be eligible for young Ohioans to receive. Anyone who has already entered for the first or second drawing is also eligible for the five $100,000 prizes, which will be announced on Friday, December 3. The deadline to enter for the grand prize is Wednesday, December 1.

Monday through Friday this week, 30 $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. via the Ohio Vax-2-School's Instagram and Twitter accounts. The five grand prize winners will be announced Friday, December 3, at 7:29 p.m. during the reading of the Ohio Lottery numbers.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships can be used at any of Ohio's colleges, universities, trade schools, or career programs of the winner's choice.

If you have not entered yet and would like to, you can do so HERE, or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. If you have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and would like to schedule a vaccine appointment, you can do so by clicking HERE.