VA Ann Arbor Healthcare expands COVID-19 vaccine scheduling to eligible veterans of all ages

Designated caregivers can also get the vaccine when the veteran they care for is eligible if the are enrolled in VA's Program of Comprehensive Assistance.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination scheduling to even more groups, including veterans of all ages.

Representatives of the company said these adjustments were made in accordance with federal guidelines.

VA Ann Arbor is currently scheduling vaccinations for people fitting into the following categories:

Eligible veterans of all ages

Designated caregivers enrolled in VA's Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Support if the veteran they care for is eligible

Enrolled veteran patients who receive their health care at one of the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System locations, may call a clinic listed below to schedule an appointment.

Medical Center in Ann Arbor, call 734-222-7100

Toledo Outpatient Clinic, call 419-259-2000

Flint Outpatient Clinic, call 810-720-2913 ext. 52641

Jackson Outpatient Clinic, call 517-764-3609 ext. 52529

Health leaders said that due to the unusual abundance of calls at this time, you may be directed to voicemail. If this is the case, you are asked to leave a detailed message and your call will be returned within 24 hours.

To apply for VA health care, click here.