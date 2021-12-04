University of Findlay vaccinating as many students as possible before summer break

The university received 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine specifically for their students and have held three clinics so far.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The state of Ohio would like as many college students as possible to be fully vaccinated before returning home for summer break.

For the third time during this past week, University of Findlay students made their way to the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex.

Inside, a clinic that has been used by Hancock County in recent weeks is now being used by the University itself to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for its students.

UF received 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine specifically for this clinic.

"I think that was a great decision by them to do the Johnson & Johnson; have it one vaccine and then you're done especially since college students are so busy with everything that we're doing," said UF sophomore Kaylee Furge.

The turnout was kind of low Monday, admits UF Director of Health Services Tara Smith.

Many students in health profession programs had already received their vaccine elsewhere.

Smith says so far with three clinic days, they have averaged just over 100 vaccines a day.

With that many unused vaccines, they may plan more stop-in clinics specifically for students later to help the young adults get fully vaccinated before heading home into a new bubble.

"It will help stop the spread because they will be fully vaccinated. So, even when they leave our little Findlay bubble that will help them wherever they're going as well," said Smith.

"It was quick, easy, painless and I'm glad that it's over," said Furge.

The University of Findlay's goal is to get as many students and faculty as possible fully vaccinated before their May 8 spring commencement.