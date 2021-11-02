TPS planning to make COVID-19 vaccines available to students ahead of Thanksgiving break

The FDA has already voted to endorse smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11, and the CDC is expected to sign off on it in the coming days.

Leaders with Toledo Public Schools are making plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to students ahead of Thanksgiving break, in preparation for the expected authorization of the shot for kids 5-11.

The FDA has already voted to endorse smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to sign off on it in the coming days.

"Toledo Public Schools has been encouraging all students and staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and now that vaccinations will be available to our youngest students, we are reinforcing that message," district leaders said in a news release Tuesday.

All district school buildings and offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23, leading into Thanksgiving break.

The two days are meant to be a time for staff members to recharge and re-energize, TPS representatives said, and they are also designed to give those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine the chance to get their first shot.

Tuesday's news release went on to say that students will be asynchronous remote learning for those two days or they will receive printed assignments that are required to be completed and turned in after the Thanksgiving break.

There will be no in-person classes held that week.

Vaccination Options

TPS is partnering with the health department and Health Partners of Western Ohio on those two days to provide vaccine clinics to give parents the opportunity to have their students receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Healthcare professionals will be at the following TPS high schools to offer vaccines to those students who are 5-18 years old:

Bowsher

Rogers

Start

Scott

Waite

Woodward

TPS staff members and other members of the community who are eligible for the vaccine can go to one of the district’s school-based health centers to get their shot.

District leaders said details regarding times and the exact locations of the clinics will be confirmed in the near future.

Students will be required to get their second vaccine three weeks after the initial shot.

Mask Update

At the start of the school year, TPS required students and staff wear a mask in school or in a TPS office building. The district confirmed Tuesday that they will continue to follow that mandate.

"Current recommendations from local and state health officials reinforce that face coverings are one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. District officials will continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases among students and staff members," Tuesday's press release read.