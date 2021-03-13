Residents react: President Biden says all adult Americans will be eligible for vaccines by May 1

More than 64 million Americans have already had at least one dose, which is around 25% of the U.S. adult population.

OHIO, USA — In his first prime time speech to the nation since taking office, President Joe Biden said, in just 50 days, "All adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than May 1."

More than 64 million Americans have already had at least one dose of COVID-19, which is around 25% of the adult population.

Biden says that's still not enough to get where he wants the nation to be but it's possible to get there by the Fourth of July. People we talked to at Side Cut Metropark in Maumee say they're thrilled to hear the update.

"I'm really excited. Compared to the previous president, we had no clue when we would be vaccinated. Now we know by May 1 I should hopefully be vaccinated. I could go back to a more regular life," said Jimmy Ray, a Toledo resident.

Others say they're excited at the thought of being social and seeing their friends again.

"My mom just set up her appointment yesterday for 55 and over and we are definitely the type that has been hypervigilant - like make no expectations, no restaurants, anything like that - so we're more than excited for that," Anne Fox-Strauss said.

"To able to actually talk to real people live and up close, that would be just great. I think we're all looking forward to that," David Strayer said.

President Biden also said he's deploying active-duty military, FEMA personnel and retired doctors to help vaccinate Americans.