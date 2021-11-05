Toledo-Lucas County Health Department preparing to vaccinate children against COVID

The Pfizer vaccine was approved Monday for kids 12-15.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is coordinating with schools in the county to vaccinate kids ages 12-15.

The FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday for emergency use in children of those ages. Lucas County is expanding eligibility to everyone 12 and older.

Once vaccination guidance is issued, kids 12-15 will be able to get vaccinated everywhere the Pfizer vaccine is available. Parent or guardian consent is required.

The health department has tentatively scheduled vaccine clinics with area school districts in anticipation of a recommendation.