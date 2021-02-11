Toledo-Lucas County Health Department preparing to distribute COVID vaccines to children ages 5-11

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said the department is teaming up with several local school districts to administer shots.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is gearing up to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the move Tuesday.

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said the department received 1,800 doses Tuesday night and is expecting another 1,200 Wednesday. An additional 3,000 doses will arrive next week. Plus, there are pharmacies and other facilities in the area with doses on-hand.

"Pediatric offices have them in town," Zgodzinski said. "CVS, Walgreens and big box pharmacies have received them. There are doses inside the community."

The health department is working with several area school districts to set up closed vaccination pods for students. These will not be open to the public.

A list of districts with their own pods can be found here.

"Over the next two weeks, we have scheduled a time and place to do those vaccinations for them," Zgodzinski said. "The school system will contact parents letting them know when the vaccinations are available and how to sign up."