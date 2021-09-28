WATCH LIVE: Toledo Lucas-County Health Department updates community on COVID-19 boosters, vaccination efforts

COVID-19 booster shots are now available for many Ohioans. Click here for a list of vaccination sites and additional information on the shot.

COVID-19 vaccine booster doses have been authorized for certain recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine to prevent serious outcomes from COVID-19 illness. Eligibility for booster doses is currently limited to individuals at the highest risk for severe COVID-19 based upon their age, certain underlying medical conditions, or occupational/institutional settings as outlined below. A booster dose is recommended at least six months following completion of the original PfizerBioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine series.