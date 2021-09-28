WATCH LIVE: Toledo Lucas-County Health Department updates community on COVID-19 boosters, vaccination efforts

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is holding a news conference Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to update the community on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
COVID-19 booster shots are now available for many Ohioans. Click here for a list of vaccination sites and additional information on the shot.
COVID-19 vaccine booster doses have been authorized for certain recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine to prevent serious outcomes from COVID-19 illness. Eligibility for booster doses is currently limited to individuals at the highest risk for severe COVID-19 based upon their age, certain underlying medical conditions, or occupational/institutional settings as outlined below. A booster dose is recommended at least six months following completion of the original PfizerBioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine series.
At this time, booster doses are authorized only for the Pfizer vaccine and the following people:
- Individuals ages 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose.
- Individuals ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster dose.
- Individuals ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.
- Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.