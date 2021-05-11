Toledo-area Kroger stores offering walk-in COVID vaccines

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kroger is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at all Toledo area locations.
Kroger is offering all three vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA. Appointments can still be scheduled at kroger.com.
Walk-in patients are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt, bring their insurance card when applicable and are reminded they will need to be observed for 15 minutes after their shot before leaving. Those receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will schedule their second dose at the time of their first.
