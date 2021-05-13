Toledo-area COVID vaccine clinics for students and families

Check this story often to see the latest on school vaccine clinics in your area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is partnering with area school districts to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to students and their families. The FDA recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in kids ages 12-15.

Students under 18 will be required to have a signed consent form from a parent or guardian.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. To register for a clinic, click here.

The following districts have scheduled vaccine clinics:

Toledo Public

Toledo Early College: May 17 and June 7, 1-6 p.m.

Start: May 18 and June 8, noon-6 p.m.

Rogers: May 18 and June 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Waite: May 19 and June 9, noon-6 p.m.

Woodward: May 19 and June 9, noon-6 p.m.

Bowsher: May 21 and June 11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Toledo Technology Academy: May 21 and June 11, 1-6 p.m.

Maumee

Maumee High School students do not need to be accompanied by an adult, but must bring the completed consent form. Gateway Middle School and Wayne Trail students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Maumee High School: May 14 and June 4, 1-6 p.m.

Sylvania