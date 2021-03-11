TLCHD: System issue allowed appointments for ages 5-11 at health dept., Rec Center; vaccines not available until next week

The health department says it is not offering vaccines for patients ages 5-11 until next week's school-based clinics.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired Nov. 3, 2021.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department issued an alert to parents looking to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday night.

A spokesperson says there is an issue with the vaccine scheduling system that's allowing people to register children ages 5-11 for the vaccine at the Lucas County Rec Center and other Toledo-Lucas County Health Department clinics.

The health department says it is not offering vaccines for patients ages 5-11 until next week's school-based clinics. Anyone who was able to register through the health department for a vaccination Friday or Saturday will not be able to bring their children to get the shot.

The health department is working with local schools to host the following clinics:

Nov. 8-9: Stranahan Elementary from 4-:7:30pm for students in Sylvania, Ottawa Hills and St. Joseph Sylvania.

Nov. 10: Washington Junior High School gymnasium from 3:30-7:30pm for students in Washington Local, Christ the King and Horizon Academy.