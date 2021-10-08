The Movement providing facts, pushing to boost lagging vaccination rates in Toledo's minority communities

Residents who spoke with WTOL 11 say they're afraid because of the information they're hearing about COVID-19. The Movement wants to separate fact from fiction.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a push to get everyone vaccinated against COVID-19, a Toledo initiative is going door-to-door in neighborhoods that have low vaccination rates.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, nearly half of white Lucas County residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while less than a third of Black Lucas County residents have done the same.

We see a similar, though not as drastic, situation when comparing the county's Hispanic or Latinx population to the rest of the county.

Tina Butts with The Movement, a group working to inform and encourage vaccinations, said minorities sometimes face challenges others take for granted.

"You got people that don't have transportation, they can't speak English properly and a lot of people are scared, you know, of being deported," explained Butts.



Roger Craig of Toledo said he's never getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He said a lot of people in his community are afraid because they aren't sure who to trust when it comes to getting their information.



"I don't trust the government at this time. I just trust staying clean and staying safe. That's all I trust, I can't, 'cause I got kids, I can't put my trust into another man," said Craig.



Butts said she hears from a lot of people, like Craig, who don't trust the vaccine because of what they're hearing from others within their community.

This is why she says she will continue going door-to-door so those who are afraid are getting the correct information.



"We try to express to them the vaccination is saving people's lives, and they feel passionate about what we doing and they say 'listen, I trust you, I believe you, I'm going to get it done,'" said Butts.

To contact leaders with The Movement and learn more about the organization, you can call 419-450-3325 or check out its website at this link.