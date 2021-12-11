Sunday is last day to enter first Vax-2-School scholarship

The scholarship incentive is open to any Ohioan aged 5 to 25.

Sunday marks the deadline for Ohioans aged 5 years and older to enter the first Vax-2-School scholarship drawing.

Interested parties have until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. to enter and the contest is open to anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The incentive program offers 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships to be announced in November and December.

"Although children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they become sick – even seriously ill, and can suffer lasting complications from the virus, or even death. As of Nov. 17, nearly 220,000 children have contracted COVID-19, and 16 Ohio residents under age 18 have died," a release from the Ohio Department of Health says.

Those who enter by Sunday, November 21, are eligible for all drawings. The second deadline will be Sunday, November 28, and will include 75 of the 150 $10,000 scholarships. The third drawing will be Wednesday, December 1, and will include just the grand prizes.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships can be used at any of Ohio's colleges, universities, trade schools, or career programs of the winner's choice.

If you have not entered yet and would like to, you can do so HERE, or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. If you have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and would like to schedule a vaccine appointment, you can do so by clicking HERE.

