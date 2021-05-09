Shot and a beer | Local brewery offering a free beer to those who get vaccinated at Tuesday event

Earnest Brew Works on S. Detroit Ave. is offering the vaccines at an event on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're into free beer and shots, Earnest Brew Works in south Toledo has an offer for you. But maybe you should read on so you know what to expect.

The popular brewery is teaming up with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept. to offer free coronavirus vaccines shots and free beer.

It's a program called ‘Take a Shot, Get a Beer’.

On Tuesday, May 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. you can go to the bar to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Then, Earnest Brew Works will buy you a pint of beer.

No appointment is necessary for the offer.

You’ll want to get there early however. Only the first 100 people who get vaccinated will get a cold one.