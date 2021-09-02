Seniors still struggling to find appointments for COVID vaccinations

For about a month now, Barbara Beaverson says she has tried her hardest to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It was a daily ritual for her and necessary due to her health.

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 vaccines are here, but getting an appointment to get the shot is easier said than done.

"I do this every day. I have to get the shot," said Barbara Beaverson.

Barbara Beaverson, a south Toledo resident, says she has tried her hardest for about a month to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'll be 73 in, uh, Thursday the 11th. And I had two-thirds of my lung removed, my top and middle lobe and I have COPD," explained Barbara. "So I mean, if I would get the virus I know there's no way with my lung capacity -- the way it is, there's no way that I would survive."

Barbara gives a dry laugh as she explains her situation.

Signing up for the vaccine has been no laughing matter.

She has spent hours and then days searching for a place to get vaccinated and finally was able to schedule an appointment on Monday.

"Kept thinking well they're gonna, you know, they're gonna text me or something or send me an email. I've never received anything, so why did I register? You know, I ask myself, why register if they're not gonna get back with you?" said Barbara.

Barbara did all the work online and she can't imagine how hard it is for those who don't have access or connectivity.

"I know there's a lot people out there that's probably worse off than I am, that need the shot. Probably maybe more than what I do and I'm sure they can't get it either. You know, if I'm having this kind of problem, what are they having?"

Barbara's long-awaited appointment comes Wednesday morning.

Local health commissioners say make sure to check your spam email folder for a confirmation email.

If you don't get one, then go back to the health department's website to sign up for an appointment.

They say they're happy to help you over the phone, as well.