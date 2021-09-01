Heading back to campus? Here's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Ohio colleges and universities | LIST

OHIO, USA — (Editor's note: The above video aired Aug. 30, 2021)
School is in session and many institutions are actively trying to keep students safe. Following the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, many higher education schools are choosing to require vaccination for the fall semester as cases are on the rise across the U.S. due to the delta variant.
Here are colleges and universities in Ohio that require the COVID-19 vaccine:
- University of Akron
- Baldwin Wallace (Unvaccinated students required to be tested weekly)
- Capital University
- Case Western Reserve University
- University of Cincinnati
- Cleveland Institute of Art
- Cleveland State University (For residential students only)
- The College of Wooster
- Denison University
- Kent State University
- Kenyon College
- Miami University (All students and staff must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22)
- Mount Saint Joseph University
- Joseph near Cincinnati (For students living on campus only)
- Oberlin College
- Ohio State University
- Ohio Wesleyan University
- Ohio University (All students and staff must be fully vaccinated or have exemption approval by Nov. 15)
- Otterbein University
- University of Toledo
- Xavier University