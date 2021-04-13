Registration open for Islamic Society of North West Ohio community vaccination clinic

The April 17 clinic is open to all members of the community in partnership with Walgreens.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in northwest Ohio continue on, with a new opportunity sponsored by the Islamic Society of North West Ohio to get your shot Saturday.

Walgreens is partnering with the society for the clinic. All community members are invited to attend to receive their vaccination.

Registration is available online at this link and appointment scheduling through Walgreens can be done at this link.

You're asked to arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment.