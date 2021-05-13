Racing to raise vaccination rates with 42-hour vaccination marathon

A round-the-clock "Vaccinathon" offers the chance to get vaccinated at your convenience, without the barrier of things like work hours or accessibility concerns.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In the race to vaccinate everyone, there are major efforts underway to make it as convenient as possible.

One of the most ambitious is a "Vaccinathon," offering all three vaccines on a walk-in basis for 42 hours straight.

Community partners are expecting long days, but say it's all part of the process to protect everyone.

The vaccine marathon clinic will run just like others past clinics held at Escuela SMART Academy on Western Avenue in the Old South End.

"There's still a big push in the community. I think that we're probably about 50% vaccinated and we need to get the numbers higher," said Dr. Richard Paat, Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Toledo College of Medicine. "Especially the communities that we work in, in the Latino, the Black, the homeless, the migrant communities as well."

A medical team with Community Care Clinics will be vaccinating anyone 12 and up who wants the shot.

"Maybe coincidental, but it's certainly fortuitous that we'll be available to start vaccinating 12 and above. Especially since we'll be working at Escuela SMART school and with principal Jessica Molina and Toledo Public Schools," said Paat.

They've also teamed up with organizations like Veterans Matter, which assists the houseless population.

"We've been working with the unhoused for 30 years. A lot of the people that we work with already know who we are. So when we go down and we talk to them, they trust us already and we simply just give them the opportunity," said Ken Leslie, Advocate in Chief for Veterans Matter.

Volunteers will educate, transport and give access to the people they encounter that are interested in receiving the vaccine.

Leslie says they even plan to stay up throughout one of the nights.

"We're also going to have an overnight blitz on Saturday. Where teams are gonna go to the different places where we know people camp out and make sure they have the ability, cause we'll be able to help them get vaccinated right now in real-time," said Leslie.

All three vaccines will be offered at the clinic.

Leslie says their volunteers are committed to making sure people return for their second dose.

The entire crew working together to make the Vaccinathon a reality is ready and looking forward to the race ahead.

"I'm used to long hours and working in the middle of the night. I'm bringing my hammock, so I catch a wink in there sometime," said Paat.

Now they're just searching for arms to vaccinate.

The Vaccinathon will be held at Escuela SMART Academy at 617 Western Ave.

It will start Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m. and go until Sunday, May 16, at noon.

You can call 419-318-2191 to make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome.