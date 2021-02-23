Putnam County leading Ohio with the highest percentage of residents vaccinated

While the county is smaller, nearly 16% of their population has received the vaccine.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — COVID-19 vaccine distribution is moving as fast as it's able to go across Ohio, but it's moving the fastest in Putnam County.

Putnam County Health Commissioner Kim Rieman says some of it has to do with where people work.

"Some of that we cannot take all of the credit for, we have a good portion of healthcare providers that live in our community but actually provide health care in a hospital in maybe a surrounding county," said Rieman.

Throughout the pandemic, there was a period of time where Putnam County was high on the list for its case numbers.

However, since getting the vaccine, Rieman says the county has continued to receive a steady amount of doses per week. Despite being a smaller county, they have not been shorthanded compared to other larger counties.

"Typically we get about 200 doses per week, we have had one or two weeks where we've had slightly more than that and we have been able to get rid of it, so we feel we've had a good amount to work with," said Rieman.

REGISTER FOR THE VACCINE IN PUTNAM COUNTY

If you qualify under Phase 1B, here is how to register to receive the vaccine in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Health Department is holding vaccination clinics for those eligible. For more information and a full list of those currently eligible, visit putnamhealth.com/covid-19-resource-page/ and click "COVID-19 VACCINATION INFORMATION."

Some healthcare providers in the area are administering the vaccine to individuals in the Phase 1B groups. You can try calling the following:

Mercy Health: 419-996-5000

Blanchard Valley Health System: 419-369-2323

Lima Memorial Health System: 419-998-4491

Additionally, some major pharmacies are also providing the vaccine. You're encouraged to check with major pharmacies across the area for available appointments.