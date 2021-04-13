Perrysburg High School hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic, aims to get more teens their shots

Getting younger adults vaccinated has been a slower process, but experts say progress is being made in northwest Ohio.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Vaccine clinics are opening up in schools across Ohio, as the state works to get those 16 and older vaccinated against COVID-19.

In northwest Ohio, the Perrysburg school district held a clinic Monday afternoon, with 1,200 COVID-19 shots up for grabs.

Perrysburg school leaders partnered with Mercy Health to distribute doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Mercy representatives said clinics like the one held Monday are helping to get more people immunized.

"Sixteen years old and up we started out with, with the high school students, and opened it up to their families. Then, (we) opened up to the public after that," Mercy Health Vice President of Regional Development and Operations Matt Sapara said.

Sapara said that by using this system, health leaders have seen more families going to get vaccinated together.

"It's proving really helpful for our capture rate. Obviously, when families are able to go to one location they're comfortable with, when they're familiar with the people around them, they come out in larger numbers than they would just to an open pod," he said.

Getting younger adults vaccinated has been a slow process, but progress is being made in our community, according to Sapara.

It all starts, he said, by holding clinics at places like schools and university campuses.

"We still have a long way to go for those under the 65 year age group. But, we're making progress with our high schoolers, making progress with our homebound people we started vaccinating last week," Sapara said. "So there's a lot of good news but we have a long way to go to reach the overall larger concept of herd immunity."