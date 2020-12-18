Vice President Pence, wife to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine Friday

Pence, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and other officials are working to instill trust in the vaccination process.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will get a coronavirus vaccine publicly on Friday, according to an announcement from the White House.

Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will also be receiving the vaccine.

The dose will be given publically to help "promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people," the White House said.

Pence, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and other officials are working to instill trust in the vaccination process. He will be the highest-ranking person yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as distribution across the country begins.

Other prominent political figures like President-Elect Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are expected to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.

Biden said on Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, advised him to get the vaccine “sooner than later.” Biden has said that he wants to keep frontline health care workers and vulnerable people as the top priority as the vaccine is rolled out throughout the country.

But he’s also noted the importance of him getting the vaccine publicly to build confidence among Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden said, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take."

McConnell said that as a polio survivor, he is especially aware of the “extraordinary promise of hope” vaccines offer. He said he’ll continue to wear a mask and follow other health guidelines.

Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Capitol physician, sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to make appointments with his office to be vaccinated.

“Once we have completed the vaccination of the Members, we will follow a process to identify the continuity-essential staff members,” Monahan said, adding that his office would continue with appointments “until the small vaccine supply is exhausted.”

The United States has more than 17 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday, the U.S. had more than 310,000 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, there are more than 75 million confirmed cases with more than 1.6 million deaths.