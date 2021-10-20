OhioHealth doctor weighs in on FDA's OK to mixing vaccines

OhioHealth's Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said it's completely safe to mix and match booster shots with different vaccines.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. health regulators gave the OK for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines on Wednesday. The FDA also approved the mixing of vaccines.

That means if people can "mix and match" booster shots, making it simpler to get another dose.

Before more people roll up their sleeves, the CDC will consult an expert panel later this week before finalizing official recommendations for who should get boosters and when.

Many questions are popping up about mixing booster shots. We turned to Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth.

"It's safe to do different boosters with different vaccines,” Dr. Gastaldo said. He added people can only mix at match booster shots after you're fully vaccinated.

He noted numerous studies done around the world show that this is safe.

The J&J booster is different from the boosters for Pfizer and Moderna.

"The mRNA boosters are for those who are at least 6 months out from completing their second dose. the J&J booster is two months out from getting your first dose,” he said.

Wednesday’s FDA authorization covers Moderna recipients who are 65 and older, or at high risk because of their job, living situation, or underlying health conditions. Any J&J recipient 18 or over is now eligible for a booster, also.