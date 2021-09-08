OhioHealth doctor says do not take another COVID vaccine if you already had Johnson & Johnson shot

Some people have take another COVID-19 vaccine after taking the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in an attempt to boost their immune systems.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For people who received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors say there may be good reason to wonder if you are fully protected against the delta variant.

“A single dose is not as effective against the delta variant,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo of OhioHealth.

Dr. Gastaldo said the J&J vaccine is effective against preventing hospitalization and death, but people looking to boost their immune systems are now gaming the vaccination network, by mixing their J&J shot with another mRNA vaccine.

“Statistically speaking it's probably safe, but I’ve not seen any data that says it's not safe, but again we want you follow the recommendations from the FDA and CDC,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said, “We believe that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine will continue to offer durable protection, and at present there is no evidence to suggest a need for a booster dose to be administered.”

A UK study reported in Nature called Com-COVstudied mixed COVID vaccines found "that people who in the mix-and-match groups experienced higher rates of common vaccine-related side effects, such as fever, than did people who received two doses of the same vaccine."

In the Spanish Combivacs trial, "mild side effects were common, and similar to those seen in standard COVID-19 vaccine regimens." None of the side effects were severe, according to the study.

While most public health departments and hospitals share data to prevent people from getting shots they're not supposed to receive, Dr. Gastaldo said the system isn't fool proof.

“They can be deceitful. Again, a lot of it has to do, hypothetically, you could get a vaccine here at OhioHealth and go to a pharmacy in Hardin County where the two medical records don't communicate top each other. I think it’s easier to do if you go out of state,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

Dr. Gastaldo said pharmacists are prevented from giving people a booster shot now. He said those 65 years and older or those with weakened immune systems will likely need them in the future.

He said what people need to understand is that getting vaccinated is safer than being unvaccinated.