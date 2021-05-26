Ohio Vax-a-Million: How much will you really win, odds of winning, and how to play

The first round of winners will be announced Wednesday night at 7:29.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first round of winners in Ohio's Vax-a-Million contest will be announced Wednesday night, but how much money will they actually win?

Adult Ohioans who have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $1 million prizes. Children 12-17 who have been vaccinated can enter a drawing for a full scholarship at any state university.

Winners of the cash will receive a lump sum payment of $1 million, but nearly one-half will go right back to Uncle Sam in taxes. Here's how it works:

Lottery winnings are considered income, and $1 million places individuals in the highest tax bracket at the federal and state levels.

For annual income of $518,401 or more, the federal government is owed $156,235 plus 37 percent of the amount over $518,400.

In Ohio, for annual income of $221,300 or more, the state is owed $8,143.14 plus 4.797 percent of the amount over $221,300.

Local taxes can vary between 1 and 2.5 percent depending on where you live.

Do the math and the $1 million prize is more like $560,000.

ODDS OF WINNING

As of Monday, 5.17 million Ohioans were eligible for the lottery. Gov. Mike DeWine announced 2,758,470 people entered prior to the first drawing.

He appeared on CNN Wednesday morning and said 100,000 students registered for the scholarship.

Upon registration for either contest, residents are entered into all five drawings.

Here's how your odds of winning stack up against other random acts:

Winning the Mega Millions lottery: 1 in 302 million.

Being struck by lightning: 1 in 15,300.

Filling out a perfect March Madness bracket: 1 in 120 billion.

Finding a four-leaf clover: 1 in 10,000.

HOW IT WORKS

Winners are chosen on Mondays and announced on Wednesdays to allow for verification of eligibility. If you didn't register for this week's drawing, you can still register for the remaining four here.

Winners will be revealed Wednesdays at 7:29 p.m. for five weeks. Multiple alternate winners will be chosen in the event of falsified entries.

Permanent residency is required. The state uses the same criteria it does to issue an Ohio driver's license.

$1 million winners will receive a one-time payment soon after the drawing.

Scholarship winners will still be required to meet admission requirements for the state university they choose to attend.

The funds are taken from Ohio's allotment of CARES Act dollars, which allow states to spend the money to combat the pandemic. Using funds to incentivize vaccinations is covered under the Department of Treasury's guidelines.