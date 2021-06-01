Second Vax-a-Million winner selected in Ohio’s COVID vaccine lottery

The winner will be revealed at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday. We will post the winner's name here on WTOL.com

Ohio has pulled the second $1 million winner in the state’s Vax-a-Million COVID vaccine lottery out of 3,225,789 entries. The winner’s name will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, which you can watch streaming live on WKYC.com.

The second drawing was held Monday at the Ohio Lottery’s studio in Cleveland using a “random number generator” and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State. The reason the drawing isn't held live is so state officials have time to verify the winner's information -- including proof of vaccination -- before revealing the results.

Ohio also pulled the state’s second winner in the full-ride college scholarship contest for those ages 12-17 from a pool of 132,903 entries. That person will also be announced Wednesday night.

State officials said this week’s drawing saw an increase of 467,320 adult entries and 28,518 scholarship entries from the first week.

Here's how the drawing works: Each person who enters is assigned a unique number. A computer then randomly picks one of those numbers as the winner, according to Pat McDonald, who is the Ohio Lottery's director. The state’s Vax-a-Million contest continues weekly now through June 23.