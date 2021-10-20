Ohio expands Vax-2-School COVID vaccine incentive with ages 5-11 now included: How to enter

The new COVID-19 vaccine incentive offers $2 million in total prizes.

With emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 expected soon, the state of Ohio is expanding the Vax-2-School incentive to include that particular age group.

When Vax-2-School first opened on Oct. 4, eligibility was limited to those ages 12-25. The vaccine incentive offers $2 million in college scholarships with five prizes worth $100,000 and another 150 prizes worth $10,000 each.

You can enter the Vax-2-School contest HERE. Those ages 5-11 will be able to enter once vaccinations are approved for that group. Note: You must receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter.

To date, state officials said Vax-2-School has received more than 80,000 entries. A deadline to enter has not yet been announced.

“The Ohio Department of Health is diligently working with vaccine providers, pediatricians, family physicians, both adult and children’s hospitals, schools and pharmacies across the state to prepare to vaccinate youth ages 5-11,” officials said in a press release.

It comes as the White House outlined its plan for vaccinating children ages 5-11 just days before an FDA panel is set to discuss the matter on Oct. 26. Then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet regarding the vaccine on Nov. 2-3.

“ODH has informed providers that they should be ready to vaccinate children 5-11 years old shortly after FDA authorization is granted and the CDC makes its recommendations,” Ohio Department of Health officials said. “ODH is working closely with Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (Ohio AAP) and the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association (OCHA) to prepare. Among the state’s efforts are partnerships with 260 school districts across the state, who have plans to conduct vaccination clinics in schools and their local communities for children.”