DeWine announces scholarship vaccine incentive for young Ohioans

Vaccinated Ohioans between the ages of 12-25 are eligible to win one of five $100,000 scholarships or one of 50 $10,000 scholarships.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New COVID-19 vaccine incentives for young Ohioans are on the way, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

During a press conference, DeWine laid out the state's new "Vax to School" program, aimed at Ohioans between the ages of 12-25 years old.

Though the logistics have not yet been announced, DeWine noted that it will work similarly to the scholarship portion of the state's recent "Vax-a-Million" lottery incentive.

In a nutshell, here's how it will work: any vaccinated Ohioan within that age group can enter a drawing to win one of five $100,000 scholarships, or one of 50 scholarships worth $10,000 apiece.

These winnings can be used toward college, career or technical education or post-graduate work.

"The opportunities are endless," DeWine said.

This specific age range was chosen because, currently, only those 12 and older qualify for the vaccine. The cut-off age of 25 was selected to account for non-traditional students, those searching for post-graduate opportunities and anyone seeking career training outside of a college setting.

The goal is to keep students of all ages in the classroom, as those who are vaccinated do not have to quarantine after exposure as long as symptoms don't develop. And, currently, this group of eligible Ohioans has the lowest vaccination rate in the state.

In Ohioans aged 40 or older, 73% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. When you adjust for those 65 and older, that number jumps to 84%. However, only 46% of Ohioans between 12-25 years old have received a shot.

"This age group has the most room to grow in terms of getting vaccinated," DeWine said.

As the delta variant continues to spread, more of Ohio's youngest population are being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Since Aug. 14, over 42,000 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in school-aged kids, between the ages of 5-17 years old were reported, DeWine said.

The 27 days with highest number of new cases per day in kids in that same age range, throughout whole pandemic, have been since school began this year.

"That is a shocking figure," DeWine said.