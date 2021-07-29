Ohio offering vaccination incentives to state employees, their spouses

State employees who receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to earn $100 while their spouses can get $25.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all State of Ohio employees and their spouses will be eligible for a vaccine incentive.



Starting Aug. 2, state employees who receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to earn $100 while their spouses can get $25.

Those who have already been vaccinated are also eligible to receive the money.

DeWine said there are more than 50,000 state employees, but not all fall under the governor's purview. Elected officials will have to make their own decision if they want to offer this to their employees or not, but it will be made available to them.

DeWine said since January, 99% of all people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

“State employees and their spouses are encouraged to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by getting a COVID-19 vaccination,” said DeWine. “Vaccines are the most effective strategy at stopping the spread of COVID-19 and preventing serious illness. I urge all Ohio employers to encourage their employees to get vaccinated, whether that’s through financial incentives, paid leave programs, or other incentives.”

He added getting employees vaccinated will save the state money and cut down on lost work hours.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services said the cost for the incentive program is roughly $1.8 million, but it will depend on how many people take advantage of it.