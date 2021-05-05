Ohio is almost halfway to reaching herd immunity

Right now 33.3% of the Ohio population is fully vaccinated, meaning we are around halfway to herd immunity statewide.

TOLEDO, Ohio — While we are getting back to some sense of normalcy, things are still different, and that's because we have not reached "herd immunity."

"There's no more being on the fence about this, there just shouldn't be. There is plenty of data. We know people who are getting vaccinated are unlikely to be hospitalized and have severe illness," said Dr. Jennifer Hanrahan, an Infectious Disease Expert with UTMC.

As health experts continue to push the safety and importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, some are still hesitant, making it more difficult to reach herd immunity.

"Herd immunity is the point where enough people are vaccinated, the virus really doesn't get transmitted much at all. It disappears to the point where we don't have to worry about it," said Dr. Kevin Casey, Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health Toledo.

While health experts believe we will achieve herd immunity at about 70% of the population getting vaccinated, they have seen success in other countries at about 60%.

At this point, convincing younger people to get the vaccine is a big focus among health officials, as those are the people currently getting hospitalized.

"What we're seeing now is it's younger people right now who are being infected, and it's younger people that are dying" said Casey.

The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 to 15 as early as next week, which could push vaccine numbers up.

Right now in the United states, of the three authorized vaccines, Pfizer is the only one cleared for people ages 16 years and over. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are for those 18 years and older.

With the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine available once again, Casey said vaccine numbers may start to go up a little faster.