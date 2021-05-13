How does Ohio's COVID-19 $1 million vaccine lottery work? What about the tuition lotto? DeWine to speak at 2 p.m.

Thursday's event comes a day after the Ohio governor announced a $1 million lottery and free college incentives for those who get vaccinated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the heels of an evening address packed with incentives for getting a COVID-19 vaccine, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has a 2 p.m. news conference scheduled to presumably expand on those points and the progress of the coronavirus fight.

On Wednesday night, the Republican governor announced all coronavirus-related health orders in the state will be lifted on June 2, meaning Ohioans will no longer be required to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. It also puts an end to capacity restrictions at indoor and outdoor events.

Safety guidelines will remain in effect for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, DeWine said, adding the outcome will depend on continued data from the state.

HOW THE OHIO VAX-A-MILLION LOTTO WORKS

DeWine also announced the creation of two incentives in the hopes of encouraging Ohioans to step up and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohioans 18 and older who have taken at least one of their vaccine shots have the chance to win a prize of up to $1 million in the "Ohio Vax-a-Million" lottery. The drawings start March 26 and there will be five drawings.

The pool of names for the “Ohio Vax-a-Million” drawing will be derived from the Ohio Secretary of State’s publicly available voter registration database.

The governor said Wednesday that a webpage will be made available for people to sign up for the drawings if they are not in a database the state is using.

The Ohio Department of Health will be the sponsoring agency for the drawings, and the Ohio Lottery will conduct them. The money will come from existing federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.

To be eligible to win, Ohioans must be at least 18 years of age or older on the day of the drawing. You must be an Ohio resident. And, you must be vaccinated before the drawing.

HOW OHIO FREE COLLEGE VACCINE LOTTO WORKS

With Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine getting the OK from both the CDC and FDA for emergency use for ages 12 and up, Ohio is now working to encourage young people ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated.

The state is offering a drawing in which the winner will receive a free full-ride scholarship to a state of Ohio university.

On May 18, the governor said an electronic portal will be opened up for young people who have been vaccinated to be able to register for the drawing.

On May 26 the state will announce the first winner of a drawing of all Ohioans 17 years old and younger who have been vaccinated. That winner will receive a full, four-year scholarship to any state of Ohio university. This will include tuition, room-and-board, and books.