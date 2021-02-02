Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine to receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday

The governor will also hold a coronavirus briefing with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will each receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The DeWines will be vaccinated at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Later that day, Gov. DeWine will hold a coronavirus briefing with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted at 2:00 p.m.

The vaccination of the 74-year-old governor and the 73-year-old first lady comes as Ohio continues its Phase 1B program. On Monday, the state began vaccinating school employees with the stated goal of having all districts back to either in-person or hybrid learning by March 1. Other groups included in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination rollout includes adults 65 years or older and those with developmental disorders including Sickle Cell or down syndrome.

The state is planning to allocate roughly 100,000 vaccines for elderly Ohioans each week and 55,000 for school employees. DeWine says Ohio has been averaging about 146,000 1st doses coming into the state every week. As more areas in Ohio finish up Phase 1A, more doses will be available for those in Phase 1B.

Because Ohio is not drawing down all the vaccine doses that the federal government required the state to set aside for nursing homes (because not all residents/staff are choosing to receive the vaccine), DeWine says Ohio will have another 77,000 doses over the next 2 weeks to distribute in the community.