Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to address COVID vaccinations and student athletes

We will stream Gov. DeWine's 10 a.m. press conference live inside this story.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be joined by students and coaches for a Friday morning press conference at 10 a.m. that’s focused on COVID-19 vaccinations and student athletes. We will stream the press conference live inside this story.

In addition to Gov. DeWine, here are the others who will be featured during the press conference:

Ohio High School Athletic Association Director Doug Ute

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D.

Coaches and athletes from area high schools

The press conference will take place at the Thomas Worthington Track, which is located in Franklin County.

The press conference comes the same day that Ohio’s state of emergency comes to an end after 15 months. It was initially activated in March 2020 at the start of the COVID pandemic. Gov. DeWine said Thursday that lifting the state of emergency does not impact what Ohio can do at this point in the pandemic.

“Sometimes there’s a misconception about what a state of emergency means in Ohio," he said. "It really is very narrow as far as what it does. From a practical point of view of what we were doing daily early on in the pandemic: procurement, purchasing, waiving those rules so that we could get stuff in here now. Whether it was PPE or whatever it was, that was really significant. But now we’re at a very different stage of the pandemic. … This is kind of the last thing to be dealt with.”