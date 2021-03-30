Ohio Department of Health: No deaths reported from those who have fully received COVID-19 vaccination

Of the 1.9 million of those in the state who have been fully vaccinated, there have been 34 reports of individuals later getting COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohioans continue to receive their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, some are wondering about what will happen after they get their shots. For instance, how likely is it that someone who is vaccinated will later contract COVID-19?

According to data provided to 3News by the Ohio Department of Health, of the 1.9 million of those in the state who have been fully vaccinated, there have been 34 reports of individuals later getting COVID-19.

In these cases, there have been 5 hospitalizations and zero deaths.

"COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective when it comes to preventing hospitalization from severe COVID-19 and death," ODH spokesperson Alicia Shoults tells 3News. "However, as we have heard when these vaccines received FDA authorization, their efficacy rates vary, as did their efficacy studies. There is a small chance with each vaccine, much like there is with a flu shot, that despite being vaccinated, you may still contract COVID-19. When this happens, because of the protection you have from the vaccine, the case tends to be milder."

Even with millions of vaccines being administered, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new warning about the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is pleading with Americans to continue to take precautions against the spread of coronavirus, saying she fears a fourth surge is on the way.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website, 28 percent of Ohioans have received their first dose, but coronavirus cases in Ohio are hitting a plateau.

“I think we plateaued because once people started thinking, 'oh it's going down,' some people stopped doing what they needed to do,” said Dr. Claudia Hoyen, pediatric infectious disease specialist at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital

Dr. Hassan Khouli, chair of the Department of Critical Care Medicine at Cleveland Clinic, says we are not seeing a constant decrease anymore.

“We have seen a significant decrease in the cases since December, but now a plateau and some uptick and that means a slight uptick in hospitalizations and ICU admissions,” said Dr. Khouli. “Some people aren't following these practices and what we see is a surge. We are not done yet and it important to keep the hope because these vaccines are becoming more and more available and we know they are effective and safe.”

