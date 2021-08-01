Ohio death care workers frustrated for not being included in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Nurses, doctors, EMTs and firefighters are the first responders. Those who work in the death care industry are the last responders.

They've had to comfort families dealing with an unexpected loss, especially a COVID-19 related death.

And while the way visitations and funerals happen has changed over the past year, the death care industry has seen a huge increase in business tying right back to COVID-19.

John Castillo is the owner and funeral director at Castillo Funeral Home in west Toledo. Nearly 20% of the funerals he has hosted this year have been COVID-19 related. Additionally, navigating the pandemic while comforting families has been a challenge.

"It has been very difficult, because families ask us what we're allowed to do. And the state has not really addressed funerals exactly," said Castillo.

Castillo had COVID-19 almost two months ago, which he believes he could have contracted from working. While the science is still slightly unclear, he says transporting bodies that were infected with COVID-19 can be dangerous without proper equipment.

"Many COVID patients die at home. They call us and we have to go out from our funeral homes and go to the place of death. And moving an individual, compressing their chest or anything may cause an aspiration or a vent, either air or anything out of their lungs," Castillo explained.

And now Castillo is one of many death industry workers feeling brushed aside for not being included in any phases of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution so far. Right now in Ohio, they are categorized as the general population.

He has been working with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to try and move them up on the list. After a what's been a year of tough circumstances, he's hoping someone will understand.