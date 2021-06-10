Meet Ohio's third Vax-a-Million winners: Sara Afaneh of Sheffield Lake and Mark Cline of Richwood

There are two more Vax-a-Million drawings remaining.

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio — The state's third Vax-a-Million winners spoke out during a special Thursday morning press conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The winners in week three of Ohio's COVID vaccine lottery are:

Mark Cline from Richwood in Union County: $1 million winner.

$1 million winner. Sara Afaneh from Sheffield Lake in Lorain County: Full-ride college scholarship winner in contest for Ohioans ages 12-17.

Cline, who retired in 2016 from Marathon Petroleum, learned he had won the $1 million prize when Gov. DeWine showed up at his house and rang the doorbell Wednesday night.

“It was pretty surreal from the moment we looked out and we saw you on our doorstep, things just started moving a million miles a minute," Cline said during a press conference Thursday morning. "We’ve had family and friends reaching out and congratulating us. It’s been really exciting, and kind of a fun time to have won. It was great.”

Cline, who joked the $1 million is his since his wife didn't enter the contest, also urged other Ohioans to get vaccinated.

"The shots are no big deal," Cline said. "Get them. Protect your fellow men and women that you know."

As for Sara, the 13-year-old girl said she hasn't really started planning her college goals just yet -- but her mom is thrilled with the gift they've won.

“It was very exciting," Sara's mom said while explaining they received their vaccinations at Fairview Hospital. "Surreal, for sure."

Cline won from a pool of 3,362,203 Ohioans who entered the vaccine lottery. Sara won from a pool of 143,604 entries involving Ohioans ages 12-17.

Chatting with this week's scholarship winner, Sara Afaneh from Sheffield Lake in Lorain County! #OhioVaxAMillion https://t.co/Svppf9uA8O pic.twitter.com/vAq9rQUWd9 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 10, 2021

You still have two chances to win one of these prizes! To be eligible, all you need to do is get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. If you've already entered the contest, there's no need to enter again. Your single entry is valid for the two remaining drawings. The next Vax-a-Million winners will be revealed at 7:29 p.m. on the following Wednesday nights:

June 16 (deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 13)

June 23 (deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 20)

"With more than 5.3 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered," state officials said Wednesday night. "Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered."

Gov. DeWine launched the Vax-a-Million COVID vaccine lottery last month as a way to give Ohioans an incentive for vaccinations. Here's how the drawing works: Each person who enters is assigned a unique number. A computer then randomly picks one of those numbers as the winner. State officials then verify the winner's eligibility -- including proof of vaccination.