Ohio releases COVID-19 vaccination schedules for K-12 school staff

Northwest Ohio schools are not in the first week of Feb. 1 vaccinations. The vaccines are for K-12 staff with the goal of returning to in-person classes.

Ohio K-12 schools, including public, private, and career-tech entities, on Friday learned when their teachers and staff necessary for in-person learning are able to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

Locally, Lucas County school vaccines are set for Week 2 of the program, rolling out Feb. 8 and Wood County's schools are in Week 3, rolling out Feb. 15. Hancock County's schools receive vaccines Week 4, starting Feb. 22.

To view all Ohio schools, click the following links:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said his goal is to have Ohio return to in-person learning either full-time or in a hybrid model by March 1. To do this, the governor identified teachers and school personnel necessary for in-person learning as Phase 1B recipients as part of the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccination program.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1st,” DeWine said. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

The state said its plan makes the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated and is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date.

For the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks, local leaders will make the logistical and scheduling decisions.