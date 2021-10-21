Ohio allotted 347,000 COVID vaccine doses for ages 5-11 in first week once given approval

The state of Ohio is also expanding its Vax-2-School COVID vaccine incentive to those ages 5-11.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine expected for children ages 5-11 in the coming weeks, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the state is preparing to roll out tens of thousands of doses statewide.

“We’re very, very excited about that," he said Thursday.

Gov. DeWine said the state has been allotted 347,000 doses in the first week for ages 5-11 once that age group is given vaccination approval.

“We expect more orders to be taken as this week goes on. We’re happy to give you those numbers as they come in.”

Earlier this week, the Ohio Department of Health revealed the Vax-2-School COVID vaccination incentive was being expanded to include those ages 5-11 with anticipation that emergency use authorization would be granted soon. When the incentive first opened on Oct. 4, eligibility was limited to those ages 12-25.

Vax-2-School offers $2 million in total prizes in the form of college scholarships. Five of those prizes are worth $100,000, while another 150 prizes are worth $10,000 each.

“The Ohio Department of Health is diligently working with vaccine providers, pediatricians, family physicians, both adult and children’s hospitals, schools and pharmacies across the state to prepare to vaccinate youth ages 5-11,” Ohio health officials said in a press release earlier in the week.