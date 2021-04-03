x
Ohio opens vaccine eligibility to groups in Phase 1C, Phase 2: See who is now included

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's plan now includes people who are ages 60 and older.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has entered the next phase in its COVID-19 vaccination plan as eligibility is now open to several groups of people starting today.

Here’s who is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio:

PHASE 1C

  • Pregnant women
  • Type 1 diabetics
  • ALS patients
  • Bone marrow transplant recipients
  • Law enforcement / corrections officers
  • Child care employees
  • Funeral service employees

Gov. DeWine's office says Phase 1C includes approximately 246,000 Ohioans.

PHASE 2

  • Ohioans who are ages 60 and older

Gov. DeWine's office says Phase 2 includes approximately 695,000 people.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the new vaccine eligibility earlier this week. When asked about the state’s decision-making strategy when determining who’s next on the vaccination eligibility list, Gov. DeWine said age is the best indicator.

“It’s a balance,” he said. “What we intend to do after 60 is to go to 55. After 55 we intend to go to 50. Whether we add additional occupations, we have not, frankly, decided. But the age will continue to be the key indicator. We’re going to take it down as soon as we can to 55 and then to 50. We set on 65 for close to a month, and we think that was about the right period of time. I certainly do not anticipate that we’re going to be at 60 for a month, but we’re going to see what the uptick is [in number of vaccinations] along with the other groups that we just added.”

