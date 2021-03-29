Ohio opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everybody ages 16 and older: How to find an appointment

Teens ages 16 and 17, however, are only eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID vaccination.

CLEVELAND — The battle against COVID-19 has reached a new phase in Ohio as vaccination eligibility is officially open to those ages 16 and older effective Monday, March 29. This comes weeks ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal to open vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1.

It also means the search for finding an available vaccination appointment is much more crowded, but Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is expected to receive even more additional doses.

One very important note: Those who are ages 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccination because the FDA emergency use authorization for the other shots (Moderna / Johnson & Johnson) only covers people who are 18 and older.

The widespread vaccination eligibility across the state comes just 10 days after Gov. DeWine opened shots to Ohioans ages 40 and older.

