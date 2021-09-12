Ohio's COVID-19 vaccination rates for nursing home workers rank among lowest in nation

In Greater Cleveland, one facility has seen just 18% of its employees get the shots.

CLEVELAND — New data shows that the number of employees at nursing homes vaccinated against COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio is staggeringly low.

Our team went through CDC data that lists facilities across the counties who have reported employee status. While the number of residents fully vaccinated usually varies from 70-80%, rates among workers often struggle to get to 50%.

Some of the numbers are as follows:

Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Lake County - 57%

Pebble Creek Healthcare, Summit County - 53%

Community Care Center, Stark County - 48%

Burton Health Care, Geauga County - 47%

Cedarwood Plaza, Cuyahoga County - 37%

Longmeadow Care Center, Portage County - 36%

Shelby Pointe Inc., Richland County - 35%

Heritage Health Care Center, Cuyahoga County - 25%

Highland Square Nursing and Rehabilitation, Summit County - 24%

The lowest rate in the region? That would be University Manor Health and Rehab in Cleveland, with just 18% of its employees vaccinated.

"Where does Ohio stand relative to other states? At the bottom," Pete Van Runkle, executive director of the Ohio Health Care Association, told 3News. "In staff vaccinations, we're third from the bottom."

We reached out to University Manor to ask about the low vaccination rates and are waiting for a response. Van Runkle says a general analysis shows lower vaccination rates are more common (but not always) in rural areas.

"The reality is we're becoming more, rural and that's where we see the resistance," he explained. "That's where we see the resistance nationally."

Then, one has to add the fight against vaccine mandates, which has been back-and-fourth all year long.

"They just have strongly held beliefs about vaccinations," Van Runkle said.

A federal preliminary injunction is currently blocking President Joe Biden's push for all health care workers to get the shot, and perhaps preventing mass walk-outs in health care facilities everywhere.

"We were looking at hundreds, if not thousands, walking away from their jobs," Van Runkle claimed.